Islanders vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17
NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders taking on the St. Louis Blues.
Islanders vs Blues Game Info
- New York Islanders (1-1-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-137)
|Blues (+114)
|-
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (55.4%)
Islanders vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blues are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +184.
Islanders vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders vs Blues October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Islanders vs Blues Moneyline
- New York is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog at home.