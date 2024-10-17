menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders taking on the St. Louis Blues.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Blues Game Info

  • New York Islanders (1-1-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-137)Blues (+114)-Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (55.4%)

Islanders vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blues are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +184.

Islanders vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders vs Blues October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Islanders vs Blues Moneyline

  • New York is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog at home.

