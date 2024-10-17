Islanders vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Islanders vs Blues Game Info

New York Islanders (1-1-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-2)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-137) Blues (+114) - Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (55.4%)

Islanders vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blues are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +184.

Islanders vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders vs Blues October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Islanders vs Blues Moneyline

New York is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog at home.

