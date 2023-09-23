Indiana vs Akron Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Akron Zips.

Indiana vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-1000) | Akron: (+640)

Indiana: (-1000) | Akron: (+640) Spread: Indiana: -16.5 (-110) | Akron: +16.5 (-110)

Indiana: -16.5 (-110) | Akron: +16.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Akron Betting Trends

Indiana is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Akron has posted one win against the spread this season.

Akron doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 16.5-point underdog or more this season.

No Akron game has gone over the point total this year.

Indiana vs Akron Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hoosiers win (86.6%)

Indiana vs Akron Point Spread

Akron is an underdog by 16.5 points against Indiana. Akron is -110 to cover the spread, and Indiana is -110.

Indiana vs Akron Over/Under

Indiana versus Akron, on September 23, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Indiana vs Akron Moneyline

Indiana is the favorite, -1000 on the moneyline, while Akron is a +640 underdog.

Indiana vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Indiana 19.3 115 17 37 55.0 0 3 Akron 16 125 26.7 80 52.0 0 3

