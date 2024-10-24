menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Flames Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) vs. Calgary Flames (5-0-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Hurricanes (-164)Flames (+136)6.5

Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (72%)

Hurricanes vs Flames Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Hurricanes vs Flames Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Flames on October 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Flames reveal Carolina as the favorite (-164) and Calgary as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup