Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames.
Hurricanes vs Flames Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) vs. Calgary Flames (5-0-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Hurricanes (-164)
|Flames (+136)
|6.5
Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (72%)
Hurricanes vs Flames Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Hurricanes vs Flames Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Flames on October 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.
Hurricanes vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Flames reveal Carolina as the favorite (-164) and Calgary as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.