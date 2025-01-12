NHL
Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (26-15-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-20-5)
- Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-549)
|Ducks (+400)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (75.8%)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Hurricanes are -184 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +148.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Ducks game on January 12 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Ducks reveal Carolina as the favorite (-549) and Anaheim as the underdog (+400) on the road.