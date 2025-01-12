FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (26-15-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-20-5)
  • Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-549)Ducks (+400)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (75.8%)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Hurricanes are -184 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +148.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Ducks game on January 12 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Ducks reveal Carolina as the favorite (-549) and Anaheim as the underdog (+400) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup