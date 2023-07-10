Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 10/7/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#7 My Great Illusion – Gulfstream, R1 (12:50 PM EST)

My Great Illusion was beaten a neck in a similar contest last time and should be able to maintain his advantage over several who reoppose again. Awesome Friend was one of those and can settle for second this time. Tenth Mountain could fare best of the newcomers.

#5 Mckulick – Belmont at the Big A, R3 (1:10 PM EST)

Mckulick is a consistent performer at this level and is weighted to reverse form from last time with Parnac, who may have to settle for second this time. Romagna Mia was third in a Grade 1 on US debut last time and can fill the same spot.

#7 Simply In Front – Woodbine, R6 (4:04 PM EST)

Simply In Front was runner-up on debut and, pitched in at the deep end next time, she filled the same position in a Grade 1. She promises to take all the beating here. Vucchella took a step forward from her first start last time and looks the likeliest runner-up. My Girl Della was one position behind Vucchella on debut and can complete the 1-2-3.

