Hawks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSUN

The Atlanta Hawks (26-31) are underdogs (+1) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (26-29) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 24, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on FDSSE and FDSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1 226.5 -122 +104

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (50.1%)

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have compiled a 22-30-3 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 27-30-0 against the spread this season.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times out of 57 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over 57.9% of the time (33 out of 57 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 23 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 32 opportunities on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Heat hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 23 opportunities this season (65.2%). On the road, they have hit the over 15 times in 32 opportunities (46.9%).

This year, Atlanta is 11-15-0 at home against the spread (.423 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-15-0 ATS (.516).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more often at home (17 of 26, 65.4%) than away (16 of 31, 51.6%).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.2 points, 5.5 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.7 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12 points, 4 boards and 2.8 assists.

Nikola Jovic is averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.2 points for the Hawks, plus 3.1 boards and 11.4 assists.

Per game, Dyson Daniels provides the Hawks 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 3 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

The Hawks are receiving 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Jalen Johnson.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 12.2 points, 8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 57% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks receive 9.3 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

