Guardians vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees.

Guardians vs Yankees Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (13-9) vs. New York Yankees (14-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and YES

Guardians vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-110) | NYY: (-106)

CLE: (-110) | NYY: (-106) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-178) | NYY: -1.5 (+146)

CLE: +1.5 (-178) | NYY: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-2, 5.85 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-0, 5.17 ERA

The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (1-2) for the Guardians and Will Warren (1-0) for the Yankees. Bibee's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Yankees have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Warren's four starts that had a set spread. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for one Warren start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (51.1%)

Guardians vs Yankees Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -106 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Yankees are +146 to cover, while the Guardians are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Yankees Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-Yankees contest on April 22, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in seven of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 7-2 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 22 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

New York has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer in three chances.

The Yankees have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-9-2).

The Yankees have an 11-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.902) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .396, and a slugging percentage of .506.

He is 11th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Kwan will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .276 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland in total hits (15) this season, and 10 of those have gone for extra bases.

Manzardo enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Gabriel Arias is batting .275 with a .329 OBP and 10 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Arias brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has totaled 33 hits with a .490 on-base percentage and a .698 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .384.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Judge heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Ben Rice is hitting .288 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 41st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is batting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Paul Goldschmidt has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .372.

Guardians vs Yankees Head to Head

4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

