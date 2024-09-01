Guardians vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guardians vs Pirates Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (77-59) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (63-72)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet PT

Guardians vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

CLE: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

CLE: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb (Guardians) - 1-1, 4.35 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-8, 3.84 ERA

The Guardians will look to Alex Cobb (1-1) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (11-8). Cobb has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cobb's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have gone 14-12-0 ATS in Keller's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates are 10-3 in Keller's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (55.6%)

Guardians vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Pirates reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-154) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Guardians vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Pirates are -162 to cover, and the Guardians are +134.

Guardians vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Pirates on September 1, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Guardians vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 52, or 65%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 15-8 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 69-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have gone 32-46 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Pittsburgh has an 11-21 record (winning only 34.4% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-66-3).

The Pirates have a 72-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 143 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .527. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .241 with 22 doubles, 28 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 88th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Steven Kwan has 132 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 122 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .330.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.460). He's batting .282.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz has racked up 127 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 30th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .238.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Guardians vs Pirates Head to Head

8/31/2024: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/30/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/18/2023: 10-1 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

