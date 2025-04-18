Grizzlies vs. Mavericks NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 18

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (48-34) host the Dallas Mavericks (39-43) at FedExForum, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 18, 2025. The Grizzlies are 6-point favorites in the game, the fifth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 221 points.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -6 221 -245 +205

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (77.9%)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 41-38-3 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 38-42-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 47 times this season.

The Mavericks have gone over the point total 56.1% of the time this year (46 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Memphis has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Grizzlies have gone over the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 25 of 41 games (61%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.475, 19-20-1 record) than on the road (.452, 19-22-1).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 45% of the time at home (18 of 40), and 66.7% of the time on the road (28 of 42).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ja Morant is averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 assists and 6.4 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks receive 11 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks are getting 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Per game, Klay Thompson provides the Mavericks 14 points, 3.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.