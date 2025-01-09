Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (28-9-3) vs. New York Islanders (15-18-7)

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-176) Islanders (+146) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (72.7%)

Golden Knights vs Islanders Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Golden Knights are +148 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -184.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Islanders game on January 9, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while New York is a +146 underdog on the road.

