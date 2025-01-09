NHL
Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (28-9-3) vs. New York Islanders (15-18-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-176)
|Islanders (+146)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (72.7%)
Golden Knights vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Golden Knights are +148 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -184.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Islanders game on January 9, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while New York is a +146 underdog on the road.