NHL

Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) vs. Washington Capitals (0-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-134)Capitals (+112)-Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.8%)

Golden Knights vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+188 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -230.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights vs Capitals October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -134 favorite despite being on the road.

