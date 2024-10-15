Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) vs. Washington Capitals (0-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-134) Capitals (+112) - Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.8%)

Golden Knights vs Capitals Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+188 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -230.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights vs Capitals October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -134 favorite despite being on the road.

