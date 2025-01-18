NHL
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (29-13-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-240)
|Blackhawks (+195)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (66.6%)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Golden Knights are +110 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -134.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Blackhawks on January 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +195 underdog despite being at home.