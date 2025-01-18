Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (29-13-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-3)

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-240) Blackhawks (+195) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (66.6%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Golden Knights are +110 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -134.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Blackhawks on January 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +195 underdog despite being at home.

