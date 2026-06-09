Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (27-40) vs. Washington Nationals (34-33)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Nationals.TV

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

SF: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160)

SF: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Giants) - 2-5, 5.49 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.54 ERA

The probable starters are Adrian Houser (2-5) for the Giants and Andrew Alvarez (1-0) for the Nationals. Houser's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Houser's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Alvarez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Alvarez starts this season.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.3%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Nationals reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-112) and Washington as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Nationals are +160 to cover, while the Giants are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

Giants versus Nationals, on June 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 8-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 66 opportunities.

The Giants are 28-38-0 against the spread in their 66 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 32 of the 60 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Washington has gone 32-26 (55.2%).

In the 67 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-24-3).

The Nationals have covered 61.2% of their games this season, going 41-26-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He has a .324 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Arraez has hit safely in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .302 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (67) this season while batting .284 with 28 extra-base hits. He's slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 31st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 75 hits.

Lee brings a 16-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .561 with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .250 with a .332 OBP and 34 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Chapman has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .600 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .404, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .265 and slugging .526.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 55th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 18th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams' 70 hits and .533 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is currently 24th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Daylen Lile has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .254.

Luis Garcia is batting .261 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

6/8/2026: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/19/2026: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/18/2026: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2026: 10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!