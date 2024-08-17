Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (62-62) vs. Oakland Athletics (52-70)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

SF: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

SF: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-2, 5.40 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 3-3, 3.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Hayden Birdsong (3-2) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (3-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Birdsong and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Birdsong's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bido starts, the Athletics have gone 4-1-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Bido's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (57%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Athletics are -170 to cover, and the Giants are +140.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Athletics game on August 17 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (55.2%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 30-20 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 122 opportunities.

The Giants are 59-63-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 39 of the 105 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Oakland has a 34-66 record (winning only 34% of its games).

In the 121 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-64-2).

The Athletics have a 63-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 112 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .444. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Heliot Ramos is batting .282 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Ramos heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and a triple.

Michael Conforto has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Mark Canha has 83 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated a team-best OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.583), while leading the Athletics in hits (113, while batting .293).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Shea Langeliers is batting .230 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .240.

Giants vs Athletics Head to Head

7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/7/2022: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/6/2022: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/27/2022: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/26/2022: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

