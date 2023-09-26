George Kittle Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Tight end George Kittle has a matchup versus the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (233 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Kittle a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kittle vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.75

7.75 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.92

52.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 162nd overall, as he has tallied 13.9 total fantasy points (4.6 per game).

Last week against the New York Giants, Kittle hauled in seven balls on nine targets for 90 yards, good for 9.0 fantasy points.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up a TD catch by four players this season.

Arizona has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

