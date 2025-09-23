Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Chicago Bears and their 27th-ranked pass defense (247.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Geno Smith Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 258.91

258.91 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.30

15.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (16th overall), tallying 46.8 total fantasy points (15.6 per game).

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Smith put up 26.1 fantasy points, compiling 289 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in five rushing yards with his legs.

Bears Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Bears have given up a touchdown reception by six players this season.

Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bears have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Chicago this season.

The Bears have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

