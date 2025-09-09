Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith will take on the team with last season's seventh-ranked passing defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (206.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Considering Smith for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Chargers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Geno Smith Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 247.48

247.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.57

11.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Smith picked up 266.1 fantasy points (15.7 per game) -- 14th at his position, 19th in the NFL.

Smith accumulated 17.5 fantasy points in his one game this year. He connected on 24 of 34 passes for 362 yards, throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

In his best game last year -- Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Smith accumulated 26.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20-of-27 (74.1%), 223 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 5 versus the New York Giants, Smith recorded 22.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with these numbers: 28-of-40 (70%), 284 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 72 yards.

In Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers, Smith finished with a season-low 4.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 15-of-19 (78.9%), 149 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills, Smith put up his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 8.1 points, via this stat line: 21-of-29 (72.4%), 212 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles gave up more than 300 passing yards to just one QB last season.

The Chargers allowed at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Chargers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Los Angeles let four players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Chargers last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Los Angeles allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just three players last season.

On the ground, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chargers last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Chargers didn't allow an opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.