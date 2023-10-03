Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Wideout Garrett Wilson faces a matchup against the 30th-ranked passing defense in the league (285.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his New York Jets meet the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Wilson worth considering for his next matchup against the Broncos? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Wilson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Wilson vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

New York Jets at Denver Broncos Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.32

8.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.60

63.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has piled up 34.5 fantasy points in 2023 (8.6 per game), which ranks him 30th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 82 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Wilson has posted 25.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game), as he's converted 31 targets into 16 catches for 191 yards and one TD.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for two catches and 83 receiving yards with one touchdown (14.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Garrett Wilson had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, when he tallied just 4.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Broncos have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this season.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Denver this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Denver this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this season.

Want more data and analysis on Garrett Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.