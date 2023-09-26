Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 4 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), WR Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (178 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Wilson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Wilson vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.70

7.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.44

60.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 28.5 fantasy points in 2023 (9.5 per game), Wilson is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 87th overall.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Wilson posted 4.8 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on nine targets for 48 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has not allowed a player to throw more than one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

