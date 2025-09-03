Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson will be up against the team with last year's 25th-ranked passing defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (228 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Wilson's next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Garrett Wilson Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.79

59.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 150.9 fantasy points (8.9 per game), Wilson was 15th at his position (and 72nd in the league).

Wilson accumulated 21.0 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 9 versus the Houston Texans.

Wilson accumulated 16.7 fantasy points in Week 6 versus the Buffalo Bills -- eight catches, 107 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Wilson accumulated 1.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 18 yards, on eight targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson accumulated 2.1 fantasy points -- five receptions, 41 yards, on eight targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 4 against the Denver Broncos).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Last season, Pittsburgh allowed just three quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Steelers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Pittsburgh allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Steelers last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Pittsburgh allowed over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Steelers allowed 23 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Last year, no player reeled in more than one touchdown pass versus Pittsburgh.

Looking at run D, the Steelers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to only two players last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Only two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Steelers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Garrett Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.