FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flames vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flames vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Calgary Flames facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (22-16-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-24-5)
  • Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-132)Sabres (+110)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (57.2%)

Flames vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Flames. The Sabres are -245 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +194.

Flames vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flames-Sabres on January 23, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Flames vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Flames, Buffalo is the underdog at +110, and Calgary is -132 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup