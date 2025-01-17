FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Friday NBA Games on 1/17/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a seven-game Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on January 17th, 2025!

Friday features nine NBA games, headlined by a Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat clash at 8:10pm ET. This is a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals -- one where Denver emerged victorious. The Nuggets currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference thanks to a 24-16 record. Miami is clinging to the No. 8 seed in the East with a 20-19 record.

As of Friday morning, the line is Heat -1.5. The total is set at 226.0 points.

Full Nuggets-Heat odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible Games on 1/17/25

Here are the NBA games being played on January 17th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Magic at Celtics -13.0 +590 -850 211.5 Timberwolves at Knicks -4.5 +166 -198 218.5 Raptors at Bucks -11.5 +450 -600 230 Jazz at Pelicans -11.0 +460 -620 230 Hornets at Bulls -4.5 +152 -180 234.5 Nuggets at Heat -1.5 +102 -120 226 Thunder at Mavericks +8 -340 +275 224 View Full Table ChevronDown

