FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Tuesday NBA Games on 2/11/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a four-game Tuesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on February 11th, 2025!

Tuesday features four NBA games, including a New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers clash at 7:40pm ET. This will be the third regular season meeting between the Knicks and Pacers after they split the first two matchups. Notably, the home team won each of the first two games by double-digits.

As of Tuesday morning, tonight's line is Knicks -2.5. The total is set at 240 points.

Full Knicks-Pacers odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA game(s) taking place on February 11th, 2025.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Restrictions may apply. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 2/11/25

Here are the NBA games being played on February 11th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Raptors at 76ers -9.0 +320 -405 226 Knicks at Pacers +2.5 -138 +118 239.5 Pistons at Bulls +4.0 -174 +146 237 Grizzlies at Suns +3.5 -164 +136 244

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on February 12th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.