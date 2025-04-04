FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Games Today 4/4/25

The NBA is in the home stretch, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook. Ahead of a 10-game Friday slate, FanDuel has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on April 4th, 2025!

Friday features 10 NBA games, including a Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors clash at 10:10pm ET. Just 1.5 games separate the third-place Nuggets and fifth-place Warriors in the Western Conference standings. Denver won both previous matchups head-to-head.

Full Nuggets-Warriors odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA game(s) taking place on April 4th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 4/4/25

Here are the NBA games being played on April 4th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Jazz at Pacers -16.0 +830 -1350 238 Kings at Hornets +11 -560 +420 217.5 Suns at Celtics -14.0 +640 -950 226.5 Pistons at Raptors +11 -560 +420 227.5 Thunder at Rockets +6.5 -245 +200 227.5 Cavaliers at Spurs +13.5 -850 +590 241 Trail Blazers at Bulls -6.0 +190 -230 235 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 5th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.