FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 2/26/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,400) -- Even though Trae Young finished with only 34.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) against the Miami Heat earlier this week, he still dished out 14 assists. If Young can catch fire from deep on Wednesday, he's in a solid spot versus the Heat again on Wednesday as Miami is 22nd in three-point rate allowed (43.0%) and 21st in assist rate allowed (64.9%).

Malik Monk ($7,700) -- While it's tougher to predict who will be the primary option for the Sacramento Kings right now, Malik Monk will take on a Utah Jazz squad that is giving up the most FDPs per game to PGs (55.1). On top of that, the Jazz are 30th in adjusted defensive rating (118.1) and 27th in assist rate allowed (66.2%).

Anfernee Simons ($7,100) -- Facing the Washington Wizards is an ideal matchup for PGs, with Washington permitting the second-most FDPs per game to the position (53.5) and playing at the fourth-fastest pace. Anfernee Simons has posted 36-plus FDPs in two of his last four outings, and the Wizards are 26th in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%).

Others to Consider

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,800) -- Tyrese Haliburton currently carries a questionable tag on Wednesday, but if he's active, he should excel versus a Toronto Raptors team that is 21st in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.6%) and 26th in steal rate allowed (9.1%). If Haliburton is unable to suit up for the Indiana Pacers, then Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, and Bennedict Mathurin would see boosts in their usage.

Kris Dunn ($5,400) -- Since rejoining the starting lineup over his last five appearances, Kris Dunn has been racking up steals and FDPs, logging three-plus steals and 28-plus FDPs in four of his last five outings. With the Chicago Bulls operating at the 3rd-fastest pace and ranking 18th in offensive turnover rate (13.7%), there should be plenty of steal opportunities for Dunn on Wednesday.

Wings

Top Priorities

RJ Barrett ($7,800) -- Of all the games on the slate, the Raptors-Pacers clash possesses the second-highest total, and RJ Barrett has supplied 35-plus FDPs in four consecutive contests. Besides Indiana playing at the 5th-fastest pace, they are 22nd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.8%) and 22nd in free throw rate allowed (25.7%).

Zach LaVine ($7,600) -- The game with the highest total on Wednesday's slate involves the Kings and Jazz, who are both 22nd or worse in adjusted defensive rating. Considering that Utah is 28th in three-point rate allowed (44.4%) and 29th in steal rate allowed (9.5%), this is a potential eruption spot for Zach LaVine as he's accrued 48-plus FDPs in two of his last three games.

Andrew Wiggins ($6,700) -- Andrew Wiggins has been getting a healthy dose of minutes (36-plus minutes in three straight starts) for the Heat recently, and he's probable to play on Wednesday despite dealing with a jaw injury. Along with Wiggins producing 35-plus FDPs in each of his last three outings, the Hawks are 25th in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%) and 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Others to Consider

Kawhi Leonard ($7,800) -- Not only do the Bulls surrender the 8th-most FDPs per game to SFs (42.4) and 2nd-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.3), but they are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.0). Taking that into account, our projections have Kawhi Leonard listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.3x value) on the slate among players with a salary above $5,800.

Quentin Grimes ($5,700) -- Given the injuries the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with right now, Quentin Grimes should continue getting plenty of minutes on Wednesday against one of his former teams despite possessing a probable tag due to a knee injury. Grimes has registered 31-plus minutes in each of his last five games he's finished, and the New York Knicks are coughing up the 10th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.8) over their last 15 games while ranking 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.1%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Myles Turner ($6,600) -- In his first three games out of the All-Star break, Myles Turner has been ultra-productive, notching 35-plus FDPs in each contest while totaling 14 stocks (steals plus blocks) during that span. Entering Wednesday's date with Toronto, the Raptors are 21st in three-point rate allowed (42.9%), 23rd in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.4%), and 18th in block rate allowed (10.0%).

Donovan Clingan ($6,100) -- Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams won't be available for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, so rookie Donovan Clingan should get plenty of run versus a Wizards squad that is ceding the most FDPs per game to Cs (60.4). Additionally, Washington is 27th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.9%), 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.1%), and 25th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Kel'el Ware ($5,800) -- Similar to Wiggins, Kel'el Ware is probable to play on Wednesday, and he'll square off against a Hawks team that is 21st in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.5%) and 16th in block rate allowed (9.5%). This is a friendly salary for Ware, who has tallied 33-plus FDPs in three of his last four starts, including 33.5 FDPs against Atlanta earlier this week.

Others to Consider

Domantas Sabonis ($9,800) -- There aren't many high-salary stars who stand out on Wednesday's slate, but Domantas Sabonis could be a formidable tournament play against a Jazz squad that is allowing the fourth-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.7). Utah is also 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.5%) and 19th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.4%).

Zach Collins ($5,000) -- Zach Collins made his first start for the Bulls in the team's most recent game, resulting in him scoring 31.5 FDPs in 27 minutes, and he's probable to play on Wednesday versus the Clippers. Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, and Kenyon Martin Jr. are other viable salary-saving options for today's slate.

