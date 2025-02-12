FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 2/12/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Damian Lillard ($9,500) -- Damian Lillard has notched 45-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in four straight games with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, and Lillard is probable to play on Wednesday despite appearing on the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves aren't an elite matchup for PGs, it's tough to ignore Lillard's 34.3% usage rate over his last four contests.

Jalen Brunson ($9,000) -- Despite Jalen Brunson scoring only 17.9 FDPs in his last game, he's in a prime bounce-back spot on Wednesday with the Atlanta Hawks playing at the second-fastest pace and giving up the eighth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.4) over their last seven contests. Additionally, the Hawks are 24th in three-point percentage allowed (36.9%) and 24th in steal rate allowed (9.1%).

KJ Simpson ($4,900) -- LaMelo Ball has already been ruled out for the Charlotte Hornets, which means we should see KJ Simpson draw the start at PG versus the Orlando Magic. In his last two starts, Simpson has posted at least 20.5 FDPs in both contests, and he's achieved 22-plus FDPs in three of his last six outings.

Others to Consider

Kyrie Irving ($8,900) -- The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with a long list of injuries ahead of the All-Star break, which puts even more responsibility on Kyrie Irving. For much of the season, the Golden State Warriors haven't been a favorable matchup for PGs, but Irving has produced 53-plus FDPs in two of his last four games with Dallas not being at full strength.

Jordan Goodwin ($4,200) -- There is some risk involved in playing Jordan Goodwin since he's only been active in two games for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's coming off 34.1 FDPs against the Utah Jazz -- who the Lakers will face again on Wednesday. Goodwin appears to be one of the first guards off the bench for LA, and Utah is permitting the most FDPs per game to PGs (55.0) and SGs (46.8).

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,700) -- Anthony Edwards carries a questionable tag on Wednesday, but he's in a fantastic spot if he plays as the Bucks are coughing up the fifth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.3) over their last 15 contests. If Edwards is unable to suit up versus Milwaukee, then Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would all likely see increased usage.

Amen Thompson ($8,400) -- While Amen Thompson has scored fewer than 41 FDPs in five of his last six outings, the Phoenix Suns present him with a prime get-right spot, as they've given up the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (56.0) and seventh-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.8) over their last 15 games. The Suns are also ranked 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.8) and 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.1%), with Thompson typically being very active on the glass.

Kyshawn George ($5,000) -- Kyshawn George has been getting more minutes since the Washington Wizards traded Kyle Kuzma, and Wednesday's Indiana Pacers-Wizards matchup has the highest total on the slate. George has logged 33-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings while the Pacers are 20th in adjusted defensive rating (114.4).

Others to Consider

Josh Hart ($7,800) -- Despite there being some blowout risk against a shorthanded Hawks squad, this is a nice salary for Josh Hart, who has tallied 52-plus FDPs in three of his last eight contests. The New York Knicks-Hawks clash has the second-highest total on the slate, and Atlanta is ceding the fifth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.4) and most FDPs per game to SFs (45.2).

Christian Braun ($6,800) -- While Christian Braun's salary continues to rise, it's certainly been warranted, as he's supplied 38-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests. Along with the Portland Trail Blazers permitting the seventh-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.3) and third-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.1), they are 29th in steal rate allowed (9.6%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,900) -- Even with Nikola Jokic playing just 30 minutes in the Denver Nuggets' last game against the Trail Blazers, he still managed to put up 40 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block, and 3 steals en route to 67.4 FDPs. Portland is also sitting at 25th in adjusted defensive rating (115.2), 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.7%), and 24th in free-throw rate allowed (26.2%).

Pascal Siakam ($8,200) -- There isn't a team that surrenders more FDPs per game to PFs (52.7) than the Wizards, and Pascal Siakam has registered 41-plus FDPs in 8 of his last 11 outings. With Siakam accruing multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in 9 of his last 11 starts, it's worth noting that Washington is 23rd in steal rate allowed (9.0%) and 24th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Thomas Bryant ($5,500) -- The Pacers have revealed that Myles Turner will be out through the All-Star break, so Thomas Bryant is expected to start in his absence. Aside from the Wizards giving up the most FDPs per game to Cs (61.0), they rank 27th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.9%) and 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.2%).

Others to Consider

Jaxson Hayes ($5,100) -- Since the Lakers traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes has made six consecutive starts, recording 27-plus FDPs in four of those contests. Besides the Jazz allowing the 3rd-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.9), they are 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.6%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.3%).

Bol Bol ($4,900) -- Bol Bol made his first start of the season on Tuesday, resulting in 53.8 FDPs against the Memphis Grizzlies. Assuming Bol starts again for the Suns on Wednesday, he's scored 43-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, and he's tallied three-plus blocks in three straight outings.

