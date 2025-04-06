FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 4/6/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,500)

Consecutive down contests for Trae Young could end in a hurry this evening. Young draws a Utah Jazz team allowing the most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to opposing point guards (54.9). There is blowout risk for him as a 12.5-point favorite, but Atlanta Hawks have dropped five of six. I can't even bank on them blowing out Utah's G-League squad.

Anfernee Simons ($6,500)

I mentioned Anfernee Simons' matchup for triples in today's best NBA bets, and his props being listed on FanDuel Sportsbook are a good sign that he'll play against a San Antonio Spurs squad with a 120.1 defensive rating (DRTG) over their last 15 games. They're a bottom-five D without Victor Wembanyama, which explains the Portland Trail Blazers' unusually high 116.5-point team total.

Value Plays

AJ Johnson ($5,100)

Though not always consistent in delivering on them, AJ Johnson is playing too many minutes to ignore at this salary. He's logged 32.1 per game over his last eight contests. Our NBA DFS projections expect 35.0 minutes -- and 28.5 FDP -- with Kyshawn George (ankle) and Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring) sitting again.

Elfrid Payton ($4,400)

Elfrid Payton's NBA exodus has never made sense to me. A plus defender for the position, Payton has also produced in every stop. He's averaged at least 29.8 FDP per 36 minutes in each of his last two full tenures. Expect him to start today with Jose Alvarado (ankle) unable to go for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wings

Top Priorities

Devin Booker ($9,200)

The Phoenix Suns are without Kevin Durant (ankle) again, giving Devin Booker free reign to try and stay as close to their opponent as possible. He's posted 43.7 FDP per 36 minutes behind a team-best 32.6% usage rate with K.D. off the floor. The glacial New York Knicks tempo isn't an ideal matchup, but he's topped 50 FDP in consecutive games doing everything for this Suns attack.

Zach LaVine ($7,000)

Zach LaVine finally broke out of his slump on Friday, totaling 25 points and 10 boards against the Charlotte Hornets. He'll step up in competition to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but Cleveland's 100.4 pace (11th in the NBA) isn't a horrible spot to pile up counting stats. FDR projects him for 33.3 FDP in 36.0 minutes.

Value Plays

Bruce Brown Jr. ($5,500)

New Orleans doesn't have a single player available that's averaging at least 10.0 points per game this season. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to do a little bit of everything coming off his worst performance (8.7 FDP) with the team. Before that clunker, he'd topped 27.5 FDP in three straight.

Dillon Brooks ($4,800)

The Houston Rockets' road clash with the Golden State Warriors is the game of the day. It would be fitting if Dillon Brooks returned from his suspension to ball on national television against a personal rival, Draymond Green. Jabari Smith's ankle issue almost certainly locks him into a full-time role.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500)

The Milwaukee Bucks are just 7.5-point favorites over the shorthanded Pels squad I've referenced, indicating how down bad the Deer are at present. However, that could mean Giannis Antetokounmpo explodes against a NOLA team that's resting Kelly Olynyk and giving up the fifth-most FDP per game to power forwards (49.5) even when Olynyk is in the mix. I prefer him to Nikola Jokic due to forward eligibility.

Myles Turner ($6,900)

The primary reason to avoid Jokic today is Myles Turner on the other side of Indiana Pacers-Denver Nuggets. With Pascal Siakam (elbow) out, it's worth noting the center has posted 39.5 FDP per 36 minutes with him off the floor. Turner show chow against a Denver squad that's been a bottom-10 team preventing paint points all season.

Value Plays

Donovan Clingan ($6,100)

The Donovan Clingan dice roll is becoming a bit more of a treasury bill as the rookie has topped 29 minutes in four straight, which is dangerous averaging 40.0 FDP per 36 this season. I still think there's a little volatility in his playing time today when the Spurs don't have a bonafide center.

Karlo Matkovic ($5,100)

Karlo Matkovic should the be the one-for-one lineup plug in Olynyk's stead, and the Bosnian has shown some skills to score double digits in five straight before this added opportunity. He fits well into today's optimal build, which is using Pelicans value options to run back Giannis.

