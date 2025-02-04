FanDuel College Basketball Promo Offer: 30% Parlay Profit Boost 2/4-2/5/25

College basketball is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a loaded Tuesday slate, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay wager on any college basketball games happening from February 4th through February 5th, 2025.

Tuesday's slate features upwards of 30 games to consider for this boost, including a pair of top 25 matchups. The high-profile games get underway earlier as No. 11 Marquette takes on No. 12 St. John's at 6:30pm ET. The Red Storm and Golden Eagles own the top two records in the Big East, and they boast the shortest odds to win the Big East.

Entering tonight's matchup, St. John's is favored by 2.5 while the total is set at 146.5.

Full Marquette-St. John's odds can be found below, while all college basketball odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg parlay wager for any college basketball games taking place on February 4th through February 5th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 3:00 AM ET on February 6th, 2024.

