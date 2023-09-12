Evan Engram Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram will be up against the team with last year's 18th-ranked passing defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (220.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Engram, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Chiefs.

Engram vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.97

4.97 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.47

34.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Engram 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season, Engram picked up 4.9 fantasy points. He had 49 receiving yards on five catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Engram accumulated 28.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 162 yards and two touchdowns.

In his second-best performance last year, Engram picked up 15.3 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 93 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Engram accumulated 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the year, Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Engram accumulated 0.8 fantasy points -- one reception, eight yards, on two targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Against Kansas City last season, four players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chiefs allowed at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Kansas City allowed 12 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Chiefs allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Kansas City allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Chiefs last season, 26 players hauled in a TD pass.

Kansas City gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

In the ground game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chiefs last season.

On the ground, Kansas City allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Chiefs allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

