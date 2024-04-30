Encino: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Encino eked into the field on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, thanks to some withdrawals and a win at the final points race ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Encino Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Encino's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1 (+2000), tied for sixth-best in the field.

Encino drew post position 9.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Encino Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brad Cox has two other horses in the Derby 150 field (Catching Freedom and Just A Touch). Cox's Essential Quality won the 2021 Belmont Stakes, and Mandaloun is credited with the 2021 Kentucky Derby win while Angel of Empire finished third in 2021.

Axel Concepcion (Eclipse Award Outstanding Apprentice Jockey in 2023) rode Encino to two wins, including the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes in March. This is Concepcion's first Kentucky Derby.

Encino Race History

Encino has been on a tear with three straight wins supported by elite Speed Scores.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 4/13/2024 Keeneland Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 108 3/2/2024 Turfway Park John Battaglia Memorial Stakes (Listed) 1 100 1/26/2024 Turfway Park Maiden Special Weight 1 91 12/29/2023 Turfway Park Maiden Special Weight 2 81

Encino Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

With an average Speed Score of 95.0, Encino ranks fifth among 18 qualified horses in the Derby 150 field. Only four horses in that sample hit a 100 Speed Score in at least half their starts: Just A Touch (2 of 3), Fierceness (3 of 5), and Mystik Dan (3 of 6).

A max Speed Score of 108 also puts him in the top-four.

The last Kentucky Derby winner from post 9 was Riva Ridge in 1972.

Watch FanDuel TV's Kyle Levy analyze Encino below:

