Duke vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils play the NC State Wolfpack.

Duke vs NC State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-160) | NC State: (+132)

Duke: (-160) | NC State: (+132) Spread: Duke: -3.5 (-108) | NC State: +3.5 (-112)

Duke: -3.5 (-108) | NC State: +3.5 (-112) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Duke vs NC State Betting Trends

Duke has no wins against the spread this season.

Duke is winless ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Duke and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

NC State owns two wins against the spread this year.

NC State has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Duke vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Devils win (59.5%)

Duke vs NC State Point Spread

Duke is favored by 3.5 points over NC State. Duke is -108 to cover the spread, with NC State being -112.

Duke vs NC State Over/Under

Duke versus NC State, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Duke vs NC State Moneyline

The Duke vs NC State moneyline has Duke as a -160 favorite, while NC State is a +132 underdog.

Duke vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 30.3 64 32.0 118 50.8 3 NC State 31.0 61 24.0 86 56.2 3

Duke vs. NC State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

