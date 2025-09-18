FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Duke vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In college football action on Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils play the NC State Wolfpack.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs NC State Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Duke: (-160) | NC State: (+132)
  • Spread: Duke: -3.5 (-108) | NC State: +3.5 (-112)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Duke vs NC State Betting Trends

  • Duke has no wins against the spread this season.
  • Duke is winless ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Duke and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
  • NC State owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • NC State has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Duke vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Devils win (59.5%)

Duke vs NC State Point Spread

Duke is favored by 3.5 points over NC State. Duke is -108 to cover the spread, with NC State being -112.

Duke vs NC State Over/Under

Duke versus NC State, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Duke vs NC State Moneyline

The Duke vs NC State moneyline has Duke as a -160 favorite, while NC State is a +132 underdog.

Duke vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Duke30.36432.011850.83
NC State31.06124.08656.23

Duke vs. NC State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Duke vs. NC State analysis on FanDuel Research.

