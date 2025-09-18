Duke vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils play the NC State Wolfpack.
Duke vs NC State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Duke: (-160) | NC State: (+132)
- Spread: Duke: -3.5 (-108) | NC State: +3.5 (-112)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Duke vs NC State Betting Trends
- Duke has no wins against the spread this season.
- Duke is winless ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Duke and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- NC State owns two wins against the spread this year.
- NC State has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.
Duke vs NC State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blue Devils win (59.5%)
Duke vs NC State Point Spread
Duke is favored by 3.5 points over NC State. Duke is -108 to cover the spread, with NC State being -112.
Duke vs NC State Over/Under
Duke versus NC State, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Duke vs NC State Moneyline
The Duke vs NC State moneyline has Duke as a -160 favorite, while NC State is a +132 underdog.
Duke vs. NC State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Duke
|30.3
|64
|32.0
|118
|50.8
|3
|NC State
|31.0
|61
|24.0
|86
|56.2
|3
Duke vs. NC State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
