Duke vs Cal Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

The Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) hope to build on an 11-game home winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) on February 12, 2025.

Duke vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (94.5%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Duke (-23.5) versus Cal on Wednesday. The total has been set at 142.5 points for this game.

Duke vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Cal has compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.

At home, the Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-2-0).

Against the spread, the Golden Bears have had better results away (6-2-0) than at home (6-8-0).

Duke has covered the spread eight times in 13 conference games.

Cal is 7-6-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

Duke vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 18, or 85.7%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -10000 or better.

Cal has won 27.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-8).

The Golden Bears have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 99% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game with a +449 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.0 points per game (49th in college basketball) and gives up 60.5 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg leads Duke, recording 19.5 points per game (24th in college basketball).

Cal puts up 74.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 75.0 per outing (272nd in college basketball). It has a -4 scoring differential.

Andrej Stojakovic leads Cal, recording 17.9 points per game (75th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 8.8 boards on average. They collect 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 30th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.9 per contest.

Flagg averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 94th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

The Golden Bears win the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. They collect 33.0 rebounds per game, 134th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.8.

Mady Sissoko paces the Golden Bears with 7.7 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball).

Duke averages 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in college basketball), and allows 81.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Golden Bears score 95.8 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball), while giving up 96.0 points per 100 possessions (274th in college basketball).

