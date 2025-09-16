Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Quarterback Drake Maye faces a matchup versus the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Maye for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Drake Maye Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 205.34

205.34 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.60

18.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Maye is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (11th overall), with 41.1 total fantasy points (20.6 per game).

Through two games this season, Maye has connected on 49-of-69 throws for 517 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 41.1 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 42 rushing yards on 14 attempts with one TD.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Maye produced 26.3 fantasy points, amassing 230 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 31 rushing yards and one TD with his legs.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.