Drake Maye Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye will match up with the 22nd-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (225.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Maye a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Maye vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Passing Yards: 104.03

104.03 Projected Passing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.58

15.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

With 177.1 fantasy points in 2024 (14.8 per game), Maye is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 42nd overall.

Over his last three games, Maye has generated 44.8 fantasy points (14.9 per game), as he's compiled 580 yards on 53-of-81 passing with four touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 76 rushing yards on 16 carries with one TD.

Maye has piled up 1,040 passing yards (99-of-148) with six TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 77.7 fantasy points (15.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 161 yards rushing on 26 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he tallied 20.8 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 276 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-8 (50%), 22 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has given up more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Bills have given up a touchdown catch by 26 players this season.

Buffalo has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.