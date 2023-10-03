Drake London Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Houston Texans and their ninth-ranked passing defense (195.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

London vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.07

6.07 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.26

45.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

London Fantasy Performance

London has produced 24.6 fantasy points in 2023 (6.2 per game), which ranks him 49th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 120 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, London has ammassed 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.6 (8.2 per game) during that period.

The highlight of London's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Green Bay Packers, when he put up 12.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Houston has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

A total of Two players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Texans this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Texans have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

