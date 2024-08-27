Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-56)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MASN2

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-190) | BAL: (+160)

LAD: (-190) | BAL: (+160) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 10-5, 3.00 ERA vs Cole Irvin (Orioles) - 6-5, 4.82 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA). Flaherty's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Flaherty's team has won 53.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-6). The Orioles have a 9-5-0 ATS record in Irvin's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles are 4-1 in Irvin's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.4%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Orioles reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-190) and Baltimore as the underdog (+160) on the road.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Los Angeles is +105 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Orioles on August 27 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 73, or 64%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 30 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 129 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 65-64-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 53.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-12).

Baltimore has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

In the 124 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-49-5).

The Orioles are 70-54-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 148 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .615, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .284 with 65 walks and 70 runs scored. He's slugging .475.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is batting .299 with a .494 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Betts has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 27 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up a team-high OBP (.369) and slugging percentage (.545), while leading the Orioles in hits (145, while batting .282).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .235 with 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 108th, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 46 walks while batting .262.

Ryan O'Hearn has 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks while batting .269.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.