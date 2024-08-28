Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-57) vs. New York Mets (69-63)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SNY

Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152)

ARI: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 3.94 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 9-6, 3.84 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) for the Diamondbacks and Luis Severino (9-6) for the Mets. Rodriguez and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodriguez has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Mets have a 9-15-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Mets have a 2-6 record in Severino's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (52.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Diamondbacks, New York is the underdog at -102, and Arizona is -116 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +152 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Mets, on August 28, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 43 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 39 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 68-63-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've gone 22-28 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has a 20-25 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-59-4 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 61-67-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 12 triples, 15 home runs and 56 walks while batting .223. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .401.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 127th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Carroll has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualified, he ranks 30th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell is batting .243 with a .409 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Joc Pederson has 20 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has racked up a slugging percentage of .488 and has 146 hits, both team-high figures for the Mets. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Lindor hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with five doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .230 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks.

Jesse Winker's .364 OBP leads his team.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head

8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/12/2023: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2023: 9-0 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

