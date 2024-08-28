Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets.
Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (75-57) vs. New York Mets (69-63)
- Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: SNY
Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | NYM: (-102)
- Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 3.94 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 9-6, 3.84 ERA
The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) for the Diamondbacks and Luis Severino (9-6) for the Mets. Rodriguez and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodriguez has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Mets have a 9-15-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Mets have a 2-6 record in Severino's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (52.1%)
Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Diamondbacks, New York is the underdog at -102, and Arizona is -116 playing at home.
Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +152 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under
- Diamondbacks versus Mets, on August 28, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 43 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has come away with a win 39 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 68-63-0 in 131 games with a line this season.
- The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've gone 22-28 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has a 20-25 record (winning 44.4% of its games).
- The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-59-4 record against the over/under.
- The Mets have gone 61-67-0 ATS this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 12 triples, 15 home runs and 56 walks while batting .223. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .401.
- Among all qualified batters, he ranks 127th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 94th in slugging.
- Carroll has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 30th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Bell is batting .243 with a .409 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.
- Joc Pederson has 20 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has racked up a slugging percentage of .488 and has 146 hits, both team-high figures for the Mets. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Lindor hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with five doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
- Pete Alonso is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- His batting average is 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .230 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks.
- Jesse Winker's .364 OBP leads his team.
Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head
- 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/30/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/14/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/13/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/12/2023: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/11/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/6/2023: 9-0 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
