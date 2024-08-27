Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the New York Mets in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-56) vs. New York Mets (68-63)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SNY

Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

ARI: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-194) | NYM: -1.5 (+158)

ARI: +1.5 (-194) | NYM: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-6, 4.08 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 9-5, 3.48 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (8-6, 4.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.48 ERA). Pfaadt and his team have a record of 13-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team has won 69.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-4). The Mets have a 14-10-0 ATS record in Manaea's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55%)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline

Arizona is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -100 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +158 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Mets game on August 27 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (64.2%) in those games.

This season Arizona has been victorious 36 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 68-62-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've gone 21-28 in those games.

New York has a record of 18-24 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (42.9%).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-59-4).

The Mets have a 60-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is batting .222 with 16 doubles, 12 triples, 14 home runs and 56 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .396.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Carroll will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Josh Bell has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.310/.407.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 108 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .433.

Suarez has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.487) and leads the Mets in hits (144). He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 41st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Lindor takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 86th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks while batting .226.

Jesse Winker's .367 on-base percentage leads his team.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head

6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/12/2023: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2023: 9-0 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-0 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.