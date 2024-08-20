Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-56) vs. Miami Marlins (46-79)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

ARI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-4, 5.76 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-4). Rodriguez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodriguez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 6-7-0 ATS record in Cabrera's 13 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 4-6 record in Cabrera's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Marlins moneyline has Arizona as a -130 favorite, while Miami is a +110 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -156 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Marlins on August 20 is 7.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 29-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 125 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 63-62-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 42-65 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has a record of 37-58 (38.9%).

The Marlins have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-52-4).

The Marlins have covered 46.8% of their games this season, going 58-66-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 11 triples, 13 home runs and 54 walks while batting .219. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .389.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 131st in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .270 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Gurriel enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two walks and an RBI.

Josh Bell has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.304/.411.

Joc Pederson has been key for Arizona with 84 hits, an OBP of .401 plus a slugging percentage of .555.

Pederson has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a team-high OBP (.299) and slugging percentage (.471), and leads the Marlins in hits (98, while batting .248).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 78th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 98th, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 81st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is batting .346 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks.

Otto Lopez has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .237.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/8/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/11/2022: 11-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/10/2022: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/9/2022: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

