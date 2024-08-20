Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (70-56) vs. Miami Marlins (46-79)
- Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: ARID
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | MIA: (+110)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-4, 5.76 ERA
The Diamondbacks will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-4). Rodriguez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodriguez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 6-7-0 ATS record in Cabrera's 13 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 4-6 record in Cabrera's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53%)
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline
- The Diamondbacks vs Marlins moneyline has Arizona as a -130 favorite, while Miami is a +110 underdog at home.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread
- The Diamondbacks are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -156 to cover.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for Diamondbacks-Marlins on August 20 is 7.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have won in 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Arizona has a record of 29-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 125 chances this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 63-62-0 in 125 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have compiled a 42-65 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has a record of 37-58 (38.9%).
- The Marlins have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-52-4).
- The Marlins have covered 46.8% of their games this season, going 58-66-0 against the spread.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 11 triples, 13 home runs and 54 walks while batting .219. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .389.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 131st in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .270 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.
- Gurriel enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two walks and an RBI.
- Josh Bell has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.304/.411.
- Joc Pederson has been key for Arizona with 84 hits, an OBP of .401 plus a slugging percentage of .555.
- Pederson has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger has racked up a team-high OBP (.299) and slugging percentage (.471), and leads the Marlins in hits (98, while batting .248).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 78th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Jesus Sanchez is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 98th, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 81st in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards is batting .346 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks.
- Otto Lopez has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .237.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head
- 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/9/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/8/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/11/2022: 11-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/10/2022: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/9/2022: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
