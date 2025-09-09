DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will take on the team with last year's 18th-ranked pass defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (218.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Smith a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

DeVonta Smith Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.28

37.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 105th overall and 28th at his position, Smith picked up 131.4 fantasy points (10.1 per game) in 2024.

Smith accumulated 1.6 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 16 yards receiving, on three catches (three targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Smith accumulated 24.0 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith accumulated 17.0 fantasy points in Week 15 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- 11 catches, 109 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In Week 7 against the New York Giants, Smith finished with a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, -2 yards, on two targets.

Smith recorded 1.4 fantasy points -- two catches, 14 yards, on three targets -- in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Last season, Kansas City allowed only two quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chiefs surrendered at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Kansas City gave up at least two passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Last year, the Chiefs allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Kansas City allowed just three players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Chiefs gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Kansas City allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

In the ground game, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chiefs last season.

Against Kansas City last season, 11 players ran for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Chiefs allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.