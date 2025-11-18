DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys and their 30th-ranked passing defense (249.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

DeVonta Smith Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.73

60.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 84.5 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), Smith is the 24th-ranked player at the WR position and 91st among all players.

In his last three games, Smith has compiled 161 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.1 (7.4 per game) during that period.

Smith has put up 51.3 fantasy points (10.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 37 targets into 24 catches for 393 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Minnesota Vikings, a matchup in which he put up 24.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (0.8 points) last week against the Detroit Lions, hauling in one ball for eight yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown reception by 18 players this season.

Dallas has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

