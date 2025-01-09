NHL
Devils vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9
The New Jersey Devils will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Rangers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (25-15-3) vs. New York Rangers (18-20-2)
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-182)
|Rangers (+150)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (59.9%)
Devils vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Devils are +132 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -162.
Devils vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Rangers game on January 9, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.
Devils vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Rangers, New Jersey is the favorite at -182, and New York is +150 playing at home.