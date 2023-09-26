Desmond Ridder Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Quarterback Desmond Ridder faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (264.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Ridder worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Ridder this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ridder vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.17

13.17 Projected Passing Yards: 191.33

191.33 Projected Passing TDs: 1.12

1.12 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.13

17.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridder Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Ridder is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player (49th overall), putting up 35.6 total fantasy points (11.9 per game).

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Ridder put up 6.3 fantasy points, amassing 201 passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero picks.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Jacksonville this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Jacksonville this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD versus Jacksonville this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this season.

Want more data and analysis on Desmond Ridder? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.