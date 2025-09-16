Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Derrick Henry is looking at a matchup versus the 15th-ranked run defense in the league (106 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Detroit Lions, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Henry worth considering for his next game against the Lions? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Derrick Henry Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 99.32

99.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.99

0.99 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.11

2.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry has put up 30.5 fantasy points in 2025 (15.3 per game), which ranks him seventh at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 32 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this year, Henry has posted 30.5 fantasy points, running for 192 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 29 carries.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Henry carried 11 times for 23 yards (2.1 yards per carry), good for 2.3 fantasy points.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this season.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Lions this year.

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.