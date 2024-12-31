DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

DeAndre Hopkins and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Denver Broncos and their 25th-ranked pass defense (230.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Hopkins' next game against the Broncos, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Hopkins vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.04

28.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

Hopkins has piled up 91 fantasy points in 2024 (5.7 per game), which ranks him 45th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 152 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hopkins has put up 8.3 fantasy points (2.8 per game), as he's converted 11 targets into seven catches for 83 yards and zero TDs.

Hopkins has reeled in 14 balls (on 20 targets) for 165 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Hopkins' fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 20.6 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on nine targets) for 86 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeAndre Hopkins delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (-0.2 points) in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in one ball for -2 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Broncos this year.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

