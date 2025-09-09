David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears -- whose rushing defense was ranked 28th in the league last season (136.3 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Montgomery a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

David Montgomery Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.62

53.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.68

16.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery 2024 Fantasy Performance

Montgomery was 17th at his position, and 42nd overall, with 185.7 fantasy points (13.3 per game) last season.

In his one game so far this year, Montgomery had 25 rushing yards on 11 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 18 receiving yards on four catches (four targets), ending up with 4.3 fantasy points.

In his best performance last year, Montgomery finished with 21.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Montgomery picked up 20.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 80 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Montgomery accumulated 3.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 5 carries, 4 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 2 against the Washington Commanders -- Montgomery had 3.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 28 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Last year, Chicago allowed four quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bears surrendered at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Bears last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Chicago last season, eight players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Bears last season, 14 players caught a TD pass.

Against Chicago last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Bears allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Chicago allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Bears allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

