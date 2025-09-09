Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Denver Broncos -- whose pass defense was ranked 19th in the NFL last year (220.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jones worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Broncos? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Daniel Jones Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Passing Yards: 186.95

186.95 Projected Passing TDs: 0.87

0.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.89

27.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 93rd overall and 27th at his position, Jones picked up 135.3 fantasy points (13.5 per game) in 2024.

Jones picked up 29.5 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards, throwing for one touchdown with zero interceptions, and ran for 26 yards on seven carries tacking on two TDs.

Jones accumulated 24.4 fantasy points -- 20-of-26 (76.9%), 174 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year (Week 9 against the Washington Commanders).

In his second-best game of the season, Jones accumulated 22.1 fantasy points -- 23-of-34 (67.6%), 257 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 38 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

In his worst game of the season -- last week against the Minnesota Vikings -- Jones finished with 4.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 22-of-42 (52.4%), 186 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles), Jones finished with 6.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-21 (66.7%), 99 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Against Denver last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Broncos allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Denver allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Broncos allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Denver last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Broncos last season, 18 players caught a TD pass.

Denver gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In the run game, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Broncos last season.

In terms of run defense, Denver gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

The Broncos gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.