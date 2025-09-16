Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Chicago Bears and their 22nd-ranked pass defense (234.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Prescott's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Dak Prescott Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 269.90

269.90 Projected Passing TDs: 1.97

1.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.08

14.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

With 29.9 fantasy points in 2025 (15.0 per game), Prescott is the 19th-ranked player at the QB position and 35th among all players.

In two games this season, Prescott has piled up 549 passing yards (59-of-86) with two passing TDs and one pick, leading to 29.9 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 20 yards rushing on four carries.

Last week against the New York Giants, Prescott connected on 73.1% of his passes for 361 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception with 17 rushing yards on the ground, good for 22.1 fantasy points.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Chicago this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed a TD catch by five players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

