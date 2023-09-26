D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants
Data Skrive
D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will face the New York Giants and their 18th-ranked passing defense (223.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Is Metcalf a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Giants? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.
Metcalf vs. Giants Game Info
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
- Game Day: October 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 9.47
- Projected Receiving Yards: 66.93
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48
Projections provided by numberFire
Metcalf Fantasy Performance
- Metcalf is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position (100th overall), posting 29.4 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).
- Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Metcalf reeled in six balls on eight targets for 112 yards, good for 11.2 fantasy points.
Giants Defensive Performance
- One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.
- The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.
- New York has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.
- The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.
- New York has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.
- The Giants have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.
- No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against New York this year.
- The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.
- A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this year.
- The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.
