D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will face the New York Giants and their 18th-ranked passing defense (223.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Metcalf a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Giants? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Metcalf vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.47

9.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.93

66.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

Metcalf is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position (100th overall), posting 29.4 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Metcalf reeled in six balls on eight targets for 112 yards, good for 11.2 fantasy points.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

