D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will take on the team with last year's 11th-ranked passing defense, the Seattle Seahawks (211.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Metcalf, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Seahawks.

D.K. Metcalf Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.17

42.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 125.2 fantasy points (8.3 per game) in 2024, Metcalf ranked 114th in the NFL and 34th at his position.

In his one game this season, Metcalf accumulated 8.3 fantasy points. He had 83 receiving yards on four catches (seven targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Metcalf picked up 18.9 fantasy points -- via 10 receptions, 129 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the New England Patriots.

In his second-best performance last year, Metcalf picked up 16.4 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

Metcalf accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 28 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

Metcalf recorded 2.9 fantasy points -- three catches, 29 yards, on four targets -- in Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle surrendered more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

The Seahawks gave up at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Seattle allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Seahawks last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Seattle let seven players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Seahawks allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Seahawks last season.

On the ground, Seattle allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Seahawks gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

